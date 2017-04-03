She wants to bring her girlfriend to prom. Her school says no.

A Florida high school student who tweeted last week that she won’t be allowed to bring her girlfriend to her prom has been flooded with well wishes from social media users.
Paula Goodgame, a student at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, said she found out last week that she would not be allowed to bring Anjali Persad, her girlfriend of four months, to the prom. Persad attends another high school.
A week before prom and i'm not allowed to take my girlfriend...it's not like we already bought what we were gonna wear or anything... pic.twitter.com/JwyQ9ZzpQS— Paula Goodgame (@paula_goodgame) March 29, 2017
My girlfriend isn't allowed to bring me to her prom as her date:( https://t.co/GKuQFsYNQb— anj (@anj_ovies) March 29, 2017
They had a “promposal.” And they’d already picked out what they were going to wear.
I thank God each day for you pic.twitter.com/H9wiyGZ78Z— Paula Goodgame (@paula_goodgame) February 26, 2017
The school set several guidelines for escorts and dates, including age restrictions (must be at least a junior in high school and under the age of 20), who students can bring (“escorts must be of the opposite gender”) and a dress code.
Goodgame told Buzzfeed that she is a new student at the school and was aware of the policy. She said the response in her tweet came from a guidance counselor.
“I took the response as a huge surprise because of how rude it was,” Goodgame told Buzzfeed in an email. “Especially because it was coming from someone I'm supposed to confide in.”
The American Civil Liberties Union said that “courts have ruled ... that preventing a student from attending prom with his or her desired date, regardless of gender, infringes upon that student’s Constitutional rights.” The ACLU has a “prom resources for LGBT students” website.
The couple’s story has resonated with social media users. More than 9,000 people have retweeted her post and another 18,000 have liked it.
Happy 3 months, im so LUCKY to have you pic.twitter.com/SQdIiTfjFO— anj (@anj_ovies) March 17, 2017
@paula_goodgame by the way you guys look cute together— Apple Pie Auntie (@EatWithNia) March 29, 2017
I love living in the 50's dude. Seriously is ridiculous. Ignorant https://t.co/Y3oVSqHpiC— Monteen (@Monteen_N) March 30, 2017
@paula_goodgame @anj_ovies What is this for kind of crap? Seriously this is really unfair. You 2 look great together and should be allowed to go together! #LGBT— Daniël Vosselman (@DanielVosselman) March 31, 2017
Goodgame said she supported all of the well wishes. She told Buzzfeed she would not go to the prom if Persad can’t attend.
“If she can’t go to my prom, then that prom is not worth going to,” Goodgame told Buzzfeed. “You’re supposed to have that whole ‘magical’ night with someone special, ya know? It wouldn’t be worth it without her.”
we never expected this..my girlfriend and I really do appreciate all this love and support..so a big thank you to everyone https://t.co/kfVqaIvGs5— Paula Goodgame (@paula_goodgame) March 30, 2017
