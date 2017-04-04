10 Things to Know for Today

1:45 Bianca Cuevas-Moore locked down Bulldogs' Morgan William Pause

0:59 A'ja Wilson couldn't hold back tears as national title was celebrated

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

2:42 Tartan Day South 2017

1:26 Thornwell, Notice reflect on careers at South Carolina

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:39 Frank Martin shares emotional story about his mother's sacrifice, and how she inspires him every day