She wanted a black doll. When a cashier challenged her, she wanted it more, mom says

2:42 Tartan Day South 2017 Pause

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

3:31 Kaela Davis came to South Carolina for this moment

2:23 CCU football players visit prison in Bennettsville

1:45 Bianca Cuevas-Moore locked down Bulldogs' Morgan William

0:50 Look: Gamecock Jesus the moment South Carolina won national title

3:13 Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray react to Gamecocks win

1:23 8,000 fans make championship feel like home game for Allisha Gray

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA