All of the times Donald Trump said the U.S. should not intervene in Syria

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

3:13 Gamecocks football team comes out after '2001' at Darius Rucker concert

0:45 Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

0:23 Flooded columbia sc

3:17 Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert

2:19 Dash Winningham talks being a Tebow fan, year two with Fireflies

0:34 Darius Rucker: This has been amazing run for USC basketball