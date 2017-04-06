She pushed the button, but it was his money. So who gets the $100,000 jackpot?

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016 Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found