Facebook is 'helping you' finish your conversations. That could get creepy

Companies are constantly expanding their AI technology, and Facebook on Thursday announced its most recent offering: The social platform’s assistant M will now insert itself in your Messenger conversations to help you finish them.
The feature will analyze your conversation and suggest actions based upon the subject of your conversation. By recognizing keywords, it will suggest you share your location with other people, call a Lyft or an Uber, make a payment through the app, or send stickers.
Facebook began testing M in 2015 among a very small number of users, and it remains in beta form. But M’s new Messenger tasks will launch in iOS and Android in the U.S., and will be rolled out around the world over the next several months.
The technology will be automated, and according to the app, “the more you use it, the more M can help you.” In Messenger, M will insert itself into your regular conversations to try and be useful. The company said the technology is very sophisticated and should only pop up “if the chances are really, really high that you’d pick [the suggestion] up,” Facebook Messenger product head Stan Chudnovsky told Quartz.
“The idea was always that we’d take M — Big M — that does everything for a very small group of people and then we’re going to learn,” Chudnovsky said. “Eventually where we end up is in a place where we’re going to pick up certain things that we can do very, very well, and enable them for everybody, and that’s what M suggestions are.”
If you aren’t interested in M monitoring your private conversations, you can mute it in settings in Messenger. If there are particular suggestions, like sharing your location, that you aren’t interested in, you can mute those specific features.
“We wanted to start trying to be super-helpful where [users] are, in their day-to-day conversations,” Laurent Landowski, Messenger product manager, told Quartz. “This version of M will help you in your conversation with your friends.”
