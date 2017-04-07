Being rich in America buys you 10 extra years, new study finds

The gap in life expectancy between the richest Americans and the poorest is now more than 10 years for women and 15 years for men, according to a study from The Lancet.
The United States ranks as one of the most unequal countries in terms of health outcomes among the 34 developed countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to the study.
The richest women in the country have a life expectancy of 88.9 years, while the poorest live 78.8 years on average. For men, the richest Americans have a life expectancy of 87.3 years, while the poorest men live to be 72.7 years old.
Part of the reason for the discrepancy is the percentage of people who have health insurance.
More than 25 percent of the poor, defined as those with incomes of less than 100 percent of the official poverty level, do not have health insurance. More than 24 percent of the near poor, those with incomes between 100 percent and 200 percent of the official poverty level, are uninsured. That percentage drops to 7.6 percent among the non-poor, those with incomes more than 200 percent of the official poverty level.
The federal poverty guideline for 2017 for the lower 48 states and D.C. was $12,060 for an individual, $16,240 for a family of two and $24,600 for a family of four.
Though the national average for people with “fair or poor health” is 8.9 percent of the population, according to 2014 data, Native Americans (14.1 percent), blacks (13.6 percent) and Hispanics (12.2 percent) are far more likely to be classified in that category than whites (8.3 percent) or Asians (7.3 percent), according to The Lancet.
“Without interventions to decouple income and health, or to reduce inequalities in income, we might see the emergence of a 21st century health-poverty trap and the further widening and hardening of socioeconomic inequalities in health,” the study’s authors wrote, according to Time.
The Lancet found in 2015 a growing disparity in health between rich and poor teenagers.
The Lancet is a family of medical journals started in 1832 that “has sought to address urgent topics in our society, initiate debate, put science into context, and influence decision makers around the world.”
