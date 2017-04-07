Coastal Carolina cheerleaders were paid up to $1,500 for dates, investigation reveals

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

4:09 Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott congratulate Gamecocks on NCAA title

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

0:59 A'ja Wilson couldn't hold back tears as national title was celebrated

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts