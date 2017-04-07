An NRA employee accidentally shot himself at the organization’s headquarters, police say

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students Pause

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?