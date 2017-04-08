'One word says it all. Asian': Airbnb host reportedly strands guest because of race

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot Pause

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts

1:56 Selling your home after the flood

1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena