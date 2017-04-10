Guilty plea wraps up cases against Charleston church shooter

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

2:56 Dawn Staley humorous, yet powerful speech at the championship parade

0:55 Dawn Staley talks about God, advice from friends during national championship parade speech

1:56 Selling your home after the flood

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown