Controversial NC pastor: ‘It’s time we stopped calling Donald Trump a Christian’

1:56 Selling your home after the flood Pause

1:43 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes"

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory

0:55 Dawn Staley talks about God, advice from friends during national championship parade speech