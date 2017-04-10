‘Looks like an ISIS video’: People are conflicted about this sheriff’s heroin PSA

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? Pause

1:56 Selling your home after the flood

1:16 Triangle pastor’s words go viral in Stanford rape case

1:24 Indian grocery store a hate crime target

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

0:41 Sergio Garcia wins his first major at the Masters

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory

2:56 Dawn Staley humorous, yet powerful speech at the championship parade