Officials: 2 adults dead, 2 kids shot at California school

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs? Pause

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape

1:16 Triangle pastor’s words go viral in Stanford rape case

1:56 Selling your home after the flood

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction