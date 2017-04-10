Woman, 23, charged with raping male taxi driver in alleged robbery

An Ohio woman allegedly raped and robbed a male cab driver while her accomplice held the cab driver at knife point, according to multiple news reports.
Brittany Sue Carter, 23, is being held at the Hancock County Jail and awaiting an April 21 court date, according to officials at the jail. She faces a $60,000 bond, $30,000 for the aggravated robbery charge and $30,000 for the first-degree rape charge. Carter also faces two drug charges as part of probation violation.
The incident took place on Jan. 28. Carter and Cory Jackson got in the cab shortly before 4:30 a.m. Jackson held a knife at the cab driver, police told The News-Messenger, while Carter “engage(d) in sexual conduct with” him “having purposely compelled (him) to submit by force or threat of force,” according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun. She performed a sex act on him, according to The News-Messenger.
“We don’t know why she did it,” Findlay (Ohio) Detective Lt. Robert Ring told The News-Messenger. “Maybe it was a distraction because they took money from him.”
Carter and Jackson took $32 from the cab driver, according to police.
Jackson is also wanted on a murder warrant from Lima, Ohio, the Ring told The News-Messenger. Jackson faces aggravated robbery and complicity to commit rape charges, according to The Courier.
The cab driver was not injured, police told the newspaper.
Findlay is about 43 miles south of Toledo on Interstate 75.
