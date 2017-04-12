Woman beheaded her ex-boyfriend’s mother while a 9-year-old boy fled, cops say

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause

3:06 Marcell Ozuna postgame after Marlins win over Braves

1:16 Triangle pastor’s words go viral in Stanford rape case

6:37 Chad Holbrook recaps blowout loss to UNC

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

1:01 South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw likes being back home in South Carolina

0:35 This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy