A toddler was sitting in her family’s shop. Then bullets exploded through the window.

In the video, a little girl dressed in pink dances around the front of a barber shop in Chandler, Arizona. She eventually sits down in a chair and appears to turn and watch the TV in the corner.

Then, a car visible through the front window pulls away, the girl turns her head — and two bursts of gunfire explode near her head.

Authorities say the young girl, the 4-year-old granddaughter of the barber shop’s owner, is lucky to be alive after the bullets flew on either side of her head, coming inches from striking her on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Instead, the girl was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the glass of the window that struck her in the face, according to the Arizona Republic.

But according to police, the two men responsible for nearly killing the young girl were not even trying to target the barber shop. Instead, the shooting arose from a dispute with the neighboring tattoo parlor.

According to CNN, Michael David Hart, 23, and Rafael Santos, 21, entered the tattoo parlor at around 11 a.m. The owner of the parlor said Hart appeared to be intoxicated and told him to leave and return when he was sober. This led to a dispute which ended with Hart leaving and firing a handgun as he and Santos sped off.

Hart was arrested Tuesday on charges of endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Arizona Republic, a local high school was put on lockdown during the arrest because Hart’s residence was nearby. However, he was taken into custody without incident.

Santos was arrested Wednesday on the same charges, per the Associated Press.