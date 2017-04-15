Cops say weed fell out of his colostomy bag. What he did next is even more bizarre.

Sheriff’s deputies near the south Georgia city of Douglas pulled over a man driving a Lincoln Navigator on Friday afternoon for what Coffee County authorities described as a traffic violation.
What they say happened next, however, was far more bizarre.
It wasn’t just that the man apparently tried to, as Sheriff Doyle T. Wooten’s office put it in a news release, “swallow a quantity of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.” But, rather, where the drugs had been before the guy tried to gulp them.
Deputies said they soon learned that the man’s SUV was uninsured, and because they reportedly smelled marijuana inside the Lincoln, they searched it for drugs.
“While officers were searching the vehicle,” the sheriff’s write-up noted, “the suspect, Ronnie D. Moore III, became irate, and a bag of suspected marijuana and another bag containing suspected methamphetamine fell from Moore’s colostomy bag. Moore attempted to swallow the bags whole, but officers were able to intervene and confiscate the drugs.”
It wasn’t clear from the news release whether the drugs had been stashed in the colostomy bag or perhaps tucked beneath it.
Moore was jailed on a misdemeanor marijuana charge and a possession-with-intent-to-distribute meth charge.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments