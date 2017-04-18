National

April 18, 2017 9:03 PM

Sheriff: Ohio police officer says shooting story false

The Associated Press
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio

Authorities say an Ohio police officer who said he was shot during a traffic stop now says he made up the story to cover up a failed attempt to kill himself.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's office says Newcomerstown police officer Bryan Eubanks claimed that individuals in a black Geo Tracker shot him April 11, but said Tuesday that was false.

Authorities took a man into custody that day as a suspect in the shooting in Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland, but released him.

Police say the 37-year-old Eubanks, who was shot in the arm, was terminated as an officer Tuesday.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says Eubanks, who reported his shooting as work-related, could face charges.

Eubanks couldn't be reached for comment. No home telephone listing could be found for him.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 7:13

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17
Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:32

Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 0:15

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

View More Video

Nation & World Videos