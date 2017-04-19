Facebook suspect ordered nuggets and fries. Employees called 911, delayed the fries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 4:14 NRH police "Sound of Silence" video goes viral on Facebook 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia 2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern 1:15 Eggstravaganza 2:25 The road to the 2019 Final Four runs through Columbia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Police via Storyful