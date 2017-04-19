Dangerous storms turn beautiful via time-lapse photography

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 2:01 Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Blood. Sweat. Tears. Joy. That's what this spring was for me. The miles, the grind, the failing, the epic days missed, the lack of sleep, the jubilation, the friendships strengthened, and the time away from my family. And when the chasing was all done...w Mike Olbinski