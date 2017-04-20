Church pastor where 9 were killed blasts political ad

1:25 Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen Pause

1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

1:07 Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development

1:37 Corrections chief goes before Senate panel

1:15 Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations

0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder

0:59 Jake Bentley brings passion to the Gamecocks every day

3:28 USC target Hank Manos talks recruiting, possible decision timeframe

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts