Easter egg hunt turns to chaos: ‘It was like when Mufasa got killed in the Lion King’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:25 Northeast Richland home where 24 dead animals found 'one of the worst' investigator has seen 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 1:07 Bone-In BBQ Restaurant to open at Bull Street development 3:28 USC target Hank Manos talks recruiting, possible decision timeframe 1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts 0:59 Jake Bentley brings passion to the Gamecocks every day 1:10 2017 position preview: South Carolina's quarterbacks 2:00 Tallulah now open in Columbia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Dust flies as plastic Easter eggs filled with treats fall from a helicopter above the Lakebottom Park track during an Easter celebration sponsored by The Bridge Church Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer