April 24, 2017 9:48 AM

Police find 3 people shot to death inside home in Savannah

The Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga.

Police in Savannah are investigating an early morning shooting in which three people died.

Savannah-Chatham County police said officers responded to a home about 1:15 a.m. Monday. Inside they found three bodies. Police identified the victims as 31-year-old Courtney German, 24-year-old William Mullins and 18-year-old Shayla Curtis.

Police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said in a news release that a person of interest had been arrested on unrelated charges in nearby Jasper County, South Carolina. The arrested person's name was not immediately released.

Police have not released a motive but say they do not believe it was a random shooting.

Local news outlets report police cordoned off the area and obtained a search warrant. They were also interviewing witnesses.

This story corrects the time bodies found to 1:15 a.m. Monday, not 2 p.m.

