National

April 24, 2017 5:44 PM

He went into a burning home to save his beer. Now he’s being trolled by the police

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

A 25-ounce can of Bud Ice Premium can be purchased for $2.12, but a 56-year-old South Dakota man allegedly disobeyed orders from police and firefighters to return to a burning home for two cans of the beer.

Michael Anthony Casteel faces one count of obstructing law enforcement and one count of obstructing a firefighter for the incident, which occurred Sunday, according to the Argus Leader.

The Sioux Falls police and fire departments responded to a fire at a multifamily residence. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, according to the fire department.

But Casteel, who had registered .082 on a preliminary breath test, according to the Argus Leader, went back into the building to retrieve two cans of beer. Police said Monday it was for two cans of Bud Ice Premium.

The Sioux Falls police and fire departments used social media to mock the man Sunday, even publishing a tweet using SpongeBob SquarePants and the hashtags #besmart and #notworthyourlife.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 7:13

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17
Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:32

Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 0:15

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

View More Video

Nation & World Videos