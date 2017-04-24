4 arrested during marijuana ‘smoke-in’ protest at U.S. Capitol

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:09 DNR investigator talks boating safety and investigative process after accidents 0:44 Coming next: How megafarms exploit SC aquifer because of lax regulations 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 0:47 Dawn Staley Way! Street renamed for USC coach 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gathering to support marijuana legalization, advocates spoke about their experiences with cannabis before four lit up in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2017. Josh Magness jmagness@mcclatchydc.com