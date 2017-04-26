She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 5:35 Ground water not regulated, Megafarms siphon billions of gallons from wells near Edisto river 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 3:07 Why Frank Martin says he won't leave South Carolina 2:46 Frank Martin on recruiting approach after Final Four appearance 1:09 DNR investigator talks boating safety and investigative process after accidents 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 1:45 Surveillance of teenager whose body was found shot and burned 1 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph