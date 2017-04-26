Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 0:58 Hilton Head man performs CPR, saves woman's life 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 5:35 Ground water not regulated, Megafarms siphon billions of gallons from wells near Edisto river 0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com