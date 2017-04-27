When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 1:16 Chad Holbrook ready to shuffle Gamecocks staff with Clarke Schmidt out 3:26 South Carolina pitcher Clarke Schmidt deals with season-ending injury 2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 1:26 Runaway Runway features fashion creations using reused materials 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com