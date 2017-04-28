Why is the city of Savannah looking to hire goats?

Have too much grass and can’t get to it with machines?
Get some goats.
The City of Savannah plans to.
According to WTOC, the city is asking for a $35,000 grant that it would match to fund the project. The project is in partnership with Savannah State and 15 to 25 female goats would be used for a trial period of about a year.
The process to find the goats won’t begin until the grant money is obtained.
A number of other cities, including Augusta, have seen success from such programs. Augusta has saved about $25,000 to $30,000 in contracting expenses as a result, according to the Savannah Morning News. Savannah hopes to use the goats at an overgrown pond by Clinch Street, a surface water treatment plant on Ga. 21 and near the Laurel Grove North Cemetery.
Goats just can't stay out of the news lately. Savannah's vote comes shortly after Rock Hill, SC made headlines with its goat yoga.
