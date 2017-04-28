Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 1:55 Chainsaw artist brings new life to old trees at Cayce Riverwalk 1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays 3:19 SC Judge drops case where megafarm accuses neighbor of stealing wood 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 7:51 USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg 1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine 2:29 Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star