‘Broken people ... not being in a relationship’ with God causes poverty, mayor says

The residents of San Antonio will head to the polls on May 6 to cast their ballots in the mayoral race. Incumbent Ivy Taylor is one of 14 candidates in the race, which would seem an unlikely contest to attract national attention.
But comments about God and poverty that Taylor, who was appointed mayor in 2014 and won election in 2015, made during an April 3 forum have garnered plenty of interest from outside the city.
During the forum, which was about the impact of nonprofits in the city, Taylor and candidate Ron Nirenberg were asked what they see as “the deepest systemic causes of generational poverty in San Antonio?”
The question from Megan Legacy of the Christian Hope Resource Center comes at the 1:07:40 mark on the video.
“We could be here all afternoon talking about that,” Taylor said, before getting a clarification on the question. “Since you’re with a Christian coalition, I’ll go ahead and put it out there that to me, it’s broken people.
“People not being in relationship with their Creator and therefore not being in good relationship with their families and their communities and not being productive members of society. So I think that’s the ultimate answer. That’s not something I work on from my position as mayor of the community though I try to be an example.
“As far as some of the policy issues we work on from the political angle or the non-profit angle, I see education as the great equalizer. And so for a variety of reasons, (you) want to talk about school districts or economic segregation, we have not provided the same opportunity for people to have access to high-quality education that puts them on the path for careers in every single part of San Antonio.
“I see that as being one of the systemic causes. Another that I’ve worked on that I’d like to point out as well is teen pregnancy. That goes hand in hand with education.”
There was no reaction from the crowd, though San Antonio Express-News reporter Gilbert Garcia, who was the forum, identified Taylor’s answer as “the most revealing moment.” Taylor, the first African-American mayor of San Antonio, is a devout Baptist, according to the paper.
The video went viral about three weeks later with left-leaning sites HuffPost, Daily Kos and Patheos, among others, picking up the story.
On April 23, Taylor posted a message on Facebook, claiming those sites had misrepresented her record.
“I believe we are all called on to help lift our brothers and sisters out of poverty. I also believe in Original Sin, and that was the context for my comment in the YouTube video clip. We’re all ‘broken,’ from the richest among us to the poorest, until we forge a relationship with our Maker,” she wrote.
Taylor, a conservative Democrat, voted against a 2013 ordinance that would have added protections for LGBT. She was a councilwoman at the time.
“Although I wanted to vote ‘yes’ on that ordinance because I believe that all human beings deserve respect and should be free from harassment for any reason, I also strongly believe that individuals should be free to exercise their faith or moral values. For that reason I voted against the ordinance and would do so again,” Taylor told the Rivard Report in 2016.
San Antonio had the largest reduction in poverty rates among large cities, according to U.S. Census data released in 2016, the San Antonio Express News reported. The city went from 16.7 percent of people living in poverty in 2014 to 14.6 percent in 2016, a total of about 39,000 people.
Comments