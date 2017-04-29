A doctor called his broker during a delivery. It will cost him $33.8 million.

3:05 Wil Crowe talks loss to Kentucky Pause

2:47 Oil drilling off of South Carolina coast is exciting and scary

2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads

1:06 Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine

1:11 RCSD's High Five Fridays

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

3:07 Chad Holbrook: 'We weren't good enough to put up a fight'

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

0:31 JT's Kia Commercial