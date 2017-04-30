Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 2:32 Ross Grosvenor provides spark in USC's win over Kentucky 1:42 Next Up Barbershop Robber Killed by Customer with Concealed Weapon 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 0:31 JT's Kia Commercial 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 1:04 South Carolina's Mason Zandi just wants an opportunity Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star