8-year-old swept away in a flood is found clinging to a ladder under a manhole cover

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:32 Ross Grosvenor provides spark in USC's win over Kentucky 0:31 JT's Kia Every One.mp4 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 0:31 JT's Kia Commercial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a flooded drain pipe in O'Fallon after he was sucked into the rushing water. klandis@bnd.com