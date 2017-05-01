‘Jesus, please let this baby breathe’: Kids rescued from flipped car in flood waters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 5:48 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 loss to Kentucky 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 1:14 Gamecocks still in mix for Hokies commit Bryce Thompson Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch. Tom Mitchell via Storyful