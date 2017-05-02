They clubbed, she gave him a massage, they had sex, then she ripped him off, man says

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause

2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias

2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting

1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training

1:40 Versatile Bryce Thompson glad to be back at Dutch Fork

1:14 Gamecocks still in mix for Hokies commit Bryce Thompson