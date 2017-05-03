Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 4:10 Tim Tebow reflects on first month in minor leagues 0:52 Dabo Swinney victim of exploding golf ball prank 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful