'Driving while black' gets you pulled over so much, one guy says, 'I use Uber'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 2:43 Javon Kinlaw signs with the Gamecocks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Votie Patterson says he's been pulled over multiple times by police, which he believes is due to being black and driving a Mercedes-Benz CLK55. Renée C. Byer The Sacramento Bee