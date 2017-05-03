National

What are the odds? 2 caught trying to steal statistics exam

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Call it a statistical error: Police say two University of Kentucky students crawled through an air duct to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office but were caught because he was working late.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2oYEcu4 ) university police cited Henry Lynch II and Troy Kiphuth, both 21, for third-degree burglary and referred the case to Fayette County Circuit Court.

University spokesman Jay Blanton told the newspaper the instructor left his office about midnight Tuesday to get something to eat. When he returned, two men ran from the office. One of them later returned and confessed.

Police said Lynch told officers he tried stealing the exam earlier in the night but couldn't find it. He also confessed to stealing an exam from the office earlier in the semester.

