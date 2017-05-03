Saint Louis University issues all clear for campus

Saint Louis University officials issued an all clear and said people could resume normal activities after police investigated reports of a suspicious man on campus and possible shots fired.
No injuries were reported after the alert was issued Wednesday at the private, Catholic university.
St. Louis police detained a male student for questioning and issued the warning on its social media sites. Students were told to stay away from Spring Hall, after reports of a man wearing a black hoodie and possibly carrying a handgun.
The school later relocated students from Spring Hall to a recreation center.
The school also received reports of shots being fired outside Marchetti East but police said those reports couldn't be confirmed.
