May 03, 2017 8:33 PM

Saint Louis University issues all clear for campus

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Saint Louis University officials issued an all clear and said people could resume normal activities after police investigated reports of a suspicious man on campus and possible shots fired.

No injuries were reported after the alert was issued Wednesday at the private, Catholic university.

St. Louis police detained a male student for questioning and issued the warning on its social media sites. Students were told to stay away from Spring Hall, after reports of a man wearing a black hoodie and possibly carrying a handgun.

The school later relocated students from Spring Hall to a recreation center.

The school also received reports of shots being fired outside Marchetti East but police said those reports couldn't be confirmed.

