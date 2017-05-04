NFL star Michael Oher accused of pushing Uber driver to the ground and kicking him

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has been accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month in Nashville, Tennessee.
Oher, 30, was charged with misdemeanor assault after police said he pushed the Uber driver to the ground and kicked him in the leg over a fare dispute on April 14, multiple Tennessee media outlets reported Thursday.
Oher is a former Tennessee Titan and subject of the award-winning film “The Blind Side.”
According to a police report, the Uber driver was taking Oher and four friends from a house to eat in downtown Nashville when Oher and the driver began arguing over the fare, The Tennessean reported.
Oher had asked the driver to follow another car that also was leaving the home, according to the police account, Nashville ABC-affiliate WKRN reported.
Along the way, the driver suggested he take the lead, saying the other car didn’t seem to know where it was going, according to the police account, the station reported.
Believing the driver was just trying to get more money, Oher began arguing with him, police said, according to WKRN.
On the way to their destination, two of the passengers needed to use the restroom, so the driver stopped at a Mapco convenience store on Eighth Avenue South, according to the police report. The driver got out to open the door for the rear passengers, and Oher stepped out to confront the driver, the report said, according to The Tennessean.
When the driver put his hands up toward the offensive tackle’s face, Oher pushed him to the ground and kicked him in the leg, according to the report, The Tennessean and at least two Nashville TV stations reported.
The friends then got out of the car and held Oher back, according to the police report.
“We are aware of an incident involving Michael Oher,” Carolina Panthers spokesman Stephen Drummond told the Charlotte Observer on Thursday night. “We have no further comment at this time.”
Oher’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also declined to discuss the case.
A concussion cost Oher most of the 2016 season. The Panthers have been optimistic that he would be active by training camp and ready for the 2017 season. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Nashville on Monday, according to media reports.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments