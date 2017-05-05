What the @#$%: Kraft salutes moms who curse in front of their kids in Mother’s Day ad

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell 3:50 Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 3:07 Runaway Runway at the Columbia Museum of Art Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has a new campaign leading up to Mother's Day that celebrates moms with Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. She helps moms think of nonexplicit options to swear words. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese