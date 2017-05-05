National

May 05, 2017 3:41 PM

She cursed in a paper. Her professor gave her a 95 – but said don’t do it again

By Kate Irby

It’s an understatement to say cursing is frowned upon within academic papers. But a professor at Texas Tech University is apparently willing to make exceptions in certain cases.

A woman who goes by Stephy on Twitter was writing a book review of “12 Years a Slave” for a class at Texas Tech, according to tweets by her and her brother.

She said she was writing the paper around midnight and was exhausted, which resulted in some “grammar issues” in addition to the cursing. But she turned it in, and according to a tweet by her brother, the professor didn’t mind the cursing.

A particularly brutal and cruel slave owner in the book, Edwin Epps, got his own paragraph in Stephy’s paper. She called him a “piece of s---” and an “a--hat,” while calling his wife a “jealous b----.” For those who watched the movie, Edwin Epps was played by Michael Fassbender.

The professor commented on the sentences cursing with “lol true” and “fair enough,” but wrote a warning into the column of the paper.

“I won’t knock you for language here because the Epps warrant it, but just as general advice you should try to avoid it in academic papers for other professors,” she wrote.

But the professor, who Stephy described as “youngish,” still gave the her a 95 percent on the paper, which Stephy said she thought was “well over what I deserved.”

