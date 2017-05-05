An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 3:19 Marcus Lattimore embracing role as head coach 0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided