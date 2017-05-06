One sucker punch for no apparent reason was all it took to kill this father of five

In the span of three or four seconds last Sunday, Luis Campos went from excited best man-to-be for his brother, living it up during a classic bachelor party in Las Vegas, to unconscious on the sidewalk, never to wake again.
Now, police are looking for two men, and Campos’s family is trying to understand why someone sucker punched him for no apparent reason, before he could even say a word.
Early Sunday morning, Campos and his brother, Drake Garibay, were waiting outside a bar in downtown Las Vegas, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Campos, from Victorville, California, was in town for another brother’s bachelor party. He was supposed to be the best man at the upcoming wedding, according to KABC.
While they waited in line, two men approached Campos, police told KTNV.
“One of them said, ‘What are you looking at?’ or ‘Do you have a problem?’ I can't remember what his exact wording was,” Garibay told KABC.
Before Campos could respond, one of the men punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious and sending him to the sidewalk, per CBS Los Angeles. He never woke up, dying Thursday from bleeding in his brain, his family said.
Meanwhile, the men who attacked him fled on foot. Surveillance footage released by police show them initially walking away from the scene, then looking back and breaking into a jog. They are described by police as Hispanic, possibly in their 20s, one short and the other tall, according to the Review-Journal.
“It’s tragic. It makes absolutely zero sense, and it shouldn’t have happened,” a police spokesperson said.
Now, Campos’s family will prepare for a funeral when they planned on a wedding.
“He's a beautiful man. I have a hole in my heart. My soul. My spirit. Everything is crushed,” Campos’s wife, Julieanne, told KSNV.
“Whoever did this, I hope they have a conscience. I mean they are stupid. If anybody knows anything, say something. Give us a little closure.”
“Why? Are you happy you murdered my son?” Campos’s mother, Joyce Garibay, told NBC Los Angeles. “Why would you do that to an innocent man, who couldn't go home to his family?”
