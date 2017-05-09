Woman rushes from bedroom with gun blazing, kills suspected robber in wild shootout, cops say

Two alleged robbers who were pretending to sell guns door-to-door met their match at a Lincolnton home Saturday afternoon, when a woman emerged from a bedroom firing a gun of her own.
Within seconds, one of the suspects, 51-year-old Marion Palmer Yarborough, was dead and the second was on the run, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told the Gaston Gazette.
The gun-totting woman was not identified and investigators told the Gazette they believe she likely won’t be charged, because it was a matter of self-defense.
It happened about 2:45 p.m. Saturday when the two men knocked on the door of a mobile home on Painter Lane, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The men were pretending to be selling weapons when they came to the door, family members told WBTV.
However, the man who answered the door of the home quickly became suspicious and an argument erupted, Lincoln County Sheriff Office officials told WBTV. The two suspects forced the victim to the floor at gunpoint, and that’s when a woman emerged from a back bedroom firing her handgun, it was reported.
The suspects returned fire in a battle that blazed both inside and outside the home. Yarborough was shot to death in the crossfire, the Gazette reported. The other suspect fled the scene with a woman and has not been located, it was reported.
Family members of a man who lives in the home told the Observer’s news partner WBTV that the man killed was allegedly trying to rob them. Deputies have not confirmed this.
"He had a gun up to my son's head, what I was told. Thank god my son is still living," family member Danny Blackburn told WBTV.
