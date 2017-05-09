Yes, Americans die without health insurance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:06 Attorney says other USC football player involved in bar assault, not Jalen Dread 1:49 911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident 2:01 Brookland-Cayce girls celebrate 3A Lower State Soccer title 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 1:17 Intersection named to honor fallen Forest Acres officer 1:32 South Carolina's new track is 'best in the world' 3:50 Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares