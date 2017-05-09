Evidence in hundreds of rape cases sat in a police freezer for years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 5:36 Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 1:06 Attorney says other USC football player involved in bar assault, not Jalen Dread 0:48 How one chef hopes to expand Columbia's palate 1:02 Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards' 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 1:17 Intersection named to honor fallen Forest Acres officer 2:58 Kevin and Emily Heise ready for new chapter at Gray Collegiate 3:01 Slain officer Greg Alia's family addresses the media Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer