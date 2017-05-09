Someone stole $1,000 worth of 100-year-old beer from him. A good Samaritan returned it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Pause 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 1:02 Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards' 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:54 Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson reflects on national championship win 5:36 Wife of slain Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia speaks to killer in court 0:48 How one chef hopes to expand Columbia's palate 1:04 UNC sigee Jalek Felton discusses all-star games, impact with Tar Heels Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Six bottles of 100-year-old Tacoma brand beer were recently stolen from Steve Navarro's truck and he's not happy about it. The owner of Pacific Brewing and Malting discusses why the beer was historically significant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com